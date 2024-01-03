Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.