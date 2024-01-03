Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

TGT stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. 1,488,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

