Tcwp LLC Acquires 122 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.56. 466,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

