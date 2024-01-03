Tcwp LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tcwp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,472. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

