Tcwp LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,927 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 327,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

