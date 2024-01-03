Tcwp LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tcwp LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,440 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

