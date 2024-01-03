Tcwp LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 1,206,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.