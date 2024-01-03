Tcwp LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tcwp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 3,057,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,405. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

