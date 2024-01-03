Tcwp LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,778 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

