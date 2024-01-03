Tcwp LLC Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tcwp LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 3,343,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,458. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

