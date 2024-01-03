Tcwp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,962. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

