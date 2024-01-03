Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 10,216 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 10,171,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,951,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

