Tcwp LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 517,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 419,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 2,609,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,786. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.