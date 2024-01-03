Tcwp LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.56. 466,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,333. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

