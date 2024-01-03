Tcwp LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,574 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 52,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

