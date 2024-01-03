Tcwp LLC Sells 132,912 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,912 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

