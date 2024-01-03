Tcwp LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,702. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.