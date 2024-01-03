Tcwp LLC Sells 30,802 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.