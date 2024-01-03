Tcwp LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC remained flat at $38.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,933. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

