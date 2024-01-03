Tcwp LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $38.12 on Wednesday. 1,842,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

