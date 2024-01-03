Tcwp LLC Sells 360,927 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tcwp LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,927 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 327,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,548. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

