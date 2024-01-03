Tcwp LLC Sells 36,168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tcwp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,168 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. 1,070,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

