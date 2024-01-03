Tcwp LLC Sells 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

