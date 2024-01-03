Tcwp LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. 490,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

