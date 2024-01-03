Tcwp LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527,327 shares. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

