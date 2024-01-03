TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 142,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

