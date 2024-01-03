Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

