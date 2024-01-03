Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.60. 179,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 365,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

