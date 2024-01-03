Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.57. 167,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,301. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

