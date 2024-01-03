TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.04. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 9,253,123 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

