Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.