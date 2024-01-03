The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

