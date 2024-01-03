The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 3,112,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,911. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

