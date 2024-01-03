The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,629. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

