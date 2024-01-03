The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 6,036,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

