The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,563,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Trading Up 26.3 %

OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Crypto alerts:

Crypto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.