The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 31,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

