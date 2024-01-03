The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.67. The company had a trading volume of 976,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,810. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.