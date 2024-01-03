The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Cut by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,759 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.92% of J. M. Smucker worth $115,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 428,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,977. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,185.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

