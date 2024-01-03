The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 722,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Joint by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Joint in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Joint Price Performance

JYNT stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Joint had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.