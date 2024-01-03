The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 237,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,285. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.