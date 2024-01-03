The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.35

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $19.27. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 55,100 shares trading hands.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.
The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.