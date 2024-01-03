The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.35

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $19.27. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 55,100 shares trading hands.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

