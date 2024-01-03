The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,230. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

