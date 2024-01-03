The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

