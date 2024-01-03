The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. 1,340,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.