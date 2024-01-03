The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TJX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 1,774,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

