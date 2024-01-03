The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Price Performance
TTD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 1,915,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
See Also
