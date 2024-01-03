Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $166,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

TMO stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $535.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,426. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.