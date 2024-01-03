Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.58. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 70,967 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

