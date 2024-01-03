Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.66. 50,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 74,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.34 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 753,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

